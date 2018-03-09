Boss Neville wants better preparation for England women's team

(Reuters) - England’s women team manager Phil Neville said he will talk to the Football Association (FA) over improving preparations for his team’s matches following their SheBelieves Cup final defeat to the United States.

Mar 7, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; England head coach Phil Neville reacts during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match at Orlando City Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The former Manchester United defender said his team had to travel nine hours on an economy class flight to the invitational tournament, where they beat France and drew with Germany before their defeat by the hosts in the final.

“We need to give ourselves the best opportunity to do well,” Neville said.

“We were made to travel through three or four different cities just to get here and I had one training session with the team before the first game, after a nine-hour flight.”

The 41-year-old, who was appointed in January, also questioned the domestic schedule of the Women’s Super League.

“There are things we can control as well. Why were Chelsea playing Manchester City on the day we met up as a squad? I had five players withdraw before we left England,” Neville asked.

“We had a full fixture list too, but we are able to change that because we (the FA) are in charge of the league. I need seven days with the team before a tournament if we are going to win it.

“I’ve got to fight on behalf of my players to make sure they get the best.”