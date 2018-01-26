Sanchez to make first start for United in FA Cup clash at Yeovil

(Reuters) - Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez will make his debut for Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round at Yeovil Town, after being named in the starting line up on Friday.

The 29-year-old lines up for Jose Mourinho’s side having joined from Arsenal last week in a swap deal involving Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mykhitaryan.

Sanchez was not in the squad for Arsenal’s third round exit to Nottingham Forest earlier this month, so therefore avoided being cup-tied for United.

He will be joined in attack by Marcus Rashford who takes the place of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, while Sergio Romero also gets a rare start in goal taking the place of David de Gea.