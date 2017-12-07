Factbox - Revised matches and host stadiums for Euro 2020

(Reuters) - Below is the revised programme for the host stadiums at Euro 2020 after Brussels on Thursday lost the right to stage matches.
Final and semi-finals
- London, England: Wembley Stadium
The following will each stage three group games and one quarter-final:
- Baku, Azerbaijan: Olympic Stadium
- Munich, Germany: Football Arena Munich
- Rome, Italy: Stadio Olimpico
- Saint Petersburg, Russia: Saint Petersburg Stadion
The following will each stage three group games and one round of 16 fixture:
- Amsterdam, Netherlands: Amsterdam Arena
- Bilbao, Spain: San Mames Stadium
- Bucharest, Romania: National Arena
- Budapest, Hungary: Puskas Ferenc Stadium
- Copenhagen, Denmark: Parken Stadium
- Dublin, Republic of Ireland: Dublin Arena
- Glasgow, Scotland: Hampden Park
- London, England: Wembley Stadium
