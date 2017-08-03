Denmark win shootout to reach Women's Euro 2017 final

(Reuters) - Denmark reached the final of the women’s European championships on Thursday after beating Austria 3-0 on penalties as goalkeeper Stina Lykke made two superb saves and Simone Boye confidently fired the decisive spot kick into the top corner.

The shootout win, after the match finished 0-0 following extra time, put the Danes in the final of the Euros for the first time after they lost their previous five last-four encounters.

Having blown the competition wide open in the quarter-finals by beating reigning champions and eight-times Euro winners Germany 2-1, the Danes looked the better side against an Austria team competing at their first major finals.

Both sides had plenty of chances to score over the 120 minutes, with Austria’s Sarah Puntigam missing the best of them as she blasted a penalty high over the bar early in the first half.

Austria had beaten Spain 5-3 on penalties to reach the semis, but this time around they failed to hold their nerve, with Laura Feiersinger missing and Lykke diving to her right to deny both Viktoria Pinther and Verena Aschauer.

Denmark will meet the winner of Thursday’s other semi-final between hosts the Netherlands and England in Sunday’s final.