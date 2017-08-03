Netherlands down England to reach Women's Euro final

Soccer Football - England v Netherlands - Women's Euro 2017 - Enschede, Netherlands - August 3, 2017 Netherlands players celebrate at the end of the match REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - Host nation Netherlands swept England aside 3-0 on Thursday to reach their first Women’s European Championship final and set up a showpiece encounter against Denmark.

The Dutch took the lead in the 22nd minute as Vivianne Miedema rose to head home Jackie Groenen’s pinpoint cross from the right wing, as England struggled in the absence of influential midfielder Jill Scott due to suspension.

England went close to equalising minutes later but Netherlands captain Sherida Spitse turned Jade Moore’s header from a corner onto the post, with the ball eventually bouncing away to safety.

Danielle van de Donk doubled the Dutch advantage in the 62nd minute, pouncing on Fara Williams’s headed back pass and deftly lifting the ball over the despairing dive of England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain.

England peppered the Dutch penalty area with long balls and went close to scoring on several occasions, but they could not find the goal that would get them back in the game in front of the partisan sell-out crowd.

Lieke Martens had the final say, firing home a deflected shot deep into injury time to give the Dutch a measure of revenge for their 2009 semi-final loss to England and set up a mouth-watering tournament decider on Sunday.