Napoli handed tough draw vs Leipzig in Europa League
#Sports News
December 11, 2017 / 1:58 PM / a day ago

Napoli handed tough draw vs Leipzig in Europa League

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Italian club Napoli will face German high-flyers RB Leipzig in the pick of the Europa League last-32 ties following the draw on Monday.

Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli vs Fiorentina - Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy - December 10, 2017 Napoli's Marek Hamsik looks dejected after the match with Dries Mertens and team mates REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Both sides are second in their domestic championships having dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League groups.

The other sides entering the Europa League at the first knockout stage after failing to make the last 16 of the Champions League are Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Spartak Moscow, Celtic, CSKA Moscow and Sporting Lisbon.

In another Italian-German tie Atalanta will face Dortmund.

Atletico, twice Champions league runners-up, will take on FC Copenhagen who crept into the knockout stage.

Red Star Belgrade’s first post-Christmas European action in 26 years earned then a tie against CSKA Moscow.

Scottish champions Celtic will have their work cut out against Roberto Mancini’s Zenit St Petersburg.

Former European champion Steaua Bucharest face Lazio and Olympique Lyonnais play Villarreal.

Arsenal, who missed out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, continue their Thursday night adventures against Sweden’s Ostersunds.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

