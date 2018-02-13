CSKA hold Red Star to 0-0 draw in Europa League opener

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade were held to a 0-0 draw by CSKA Moscow in their Europa League last-32 first leg on Tuesday after both sides missed several chances on a cold and wet evening in the Serbian capital.

Red Star, who won Europe’s premier club competition in 1991, had the best chances in driving sleet although 2005 UEFA Cup winners CSKA dominated possession in the Rajko Mitic stadium.

Visiting goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev denied Nemanja Radonjic in the 35th minute, after the winger raced clear from his markers, and also kept out a Damien Le Tallec effort with a superb save shortly after the break.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Comoros striker El Fardou Ben Nabouhane went close twice for Red Star and midfielder Nenad Krsticic glanced a header wide, while Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan saved an early Vitinho shot at the other end.

Brazilian Vitinho missed the game’s final chance when he shot wide from a good position, leaving the tie delicately balanced ahead of the return leg in Moscow on Feb 21.

“We had some good chances but we played against a tough side who have a wealth of experience in European competition so we can’t be too unhappy,” Red Star coach Vladan Milojevic told Serbian television.

Striker Aleksandar Pesic added: “It’s not a bad result and it gives us a fair chance of progressing to the last 16.”

The other first-leg ties will be played on Thursday, with Borussia Dortmund’s clash against Atalanta and Celtic’s match against Zenit St Petersburg among the standout fixtures.