FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Nigeria's Onyekluru checks in at Everton before Anderlecht loan - media
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 27, 2017 / 1:07 PM / a month ago

Nigeria's Onyekluru checks in at Everton before Anderlecht loan - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, England (Reuters) - Everton will sign Nigerian striker Henry Onyekluru from Belgian side KAS Eupen and then loan him to Anderlecht for next season, British media reported on Tuesday.

After a standout season in Belgium's top flight in which he finished top scorer with 22 goals in 38 games, the 20-year-old striker had been linked with a number of clubs including Arsenal.

Having agreed personal terms, Onyekluru underwent a medical at Everton on Monday, several media outlets said. No fee was reported.

Onyekluru, who has won one cap for the Super Eagles, will become Everton's third signing of the summer. Jordan Pickford arrived from Sunderland for 30 million pounds and midfielder Davy Klaassen cost 25 million pounds from Ajax.

Spain under-21 striker Sandro Ramirez has also been linked with the Merseyside club.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.