FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer - Man United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 6, 2017 / 6:03 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer - Man United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.

United were valued at $3.69 billion, an 11 percent jump compared to last year. That was a testament to the team's powerful brand and marketing acumen, Forbes said in a statement.

Barcelona were second on the list with a value of $3.64 billion while Real Madrid, who held top spot for the last four years, fell to third place with a value of $3.58 billion.

Rounding out the top five were Bayern Munich ($2.71 billion) and Manchester City (2.08 billion).

Six Premier League teams featured in the top 10, with United and City joined by Arsenal ($1.93 billion), Chelsea ($1.85 billion) Liverpool ($1.49 billion) and Tottenham Hotspur ($1.06 billion).

German champions Bayern Munich ($2.71 billion) were ranked fourth while Serie A champions Juventus ($1.26 billion) were ninth.

Forbes also said the average value of the top 20 teams rose 3 percent over last year to $1.48 billion.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.