FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Sports News
January 27, 2018 / 7:55 PM / 2 days ago

Monaco sign 16-year-old Pellegri from Genoa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Pietro Pellegri, the first player born in 2001 to score a goal in Serie A, has joined AS Monaco from Genoa at the age of 16, the Ligue 1 club said Saturday.

Pellegri become the joint-youngest player to play in Serie A when he made his debut in December 2016 at the age of 15 years and 280 days and in May made history with his first goal against AS Roma.

In September, he became the youngest player to score twice in a Serie A match when he was on target in the 3-2 home defeat by Lazio.

Despite that, Pellegri has made only ten competitive appearances and the move is likely to raise more questions about the workings of the international transfer market.

Monaco announced the signing on Twitter without giving any details of the transaction.

“I am very happy to join Monaco,” it quoted Pellgri as saying. “I was very quickly convinced of the project that allows young people like me to progress and flourish in the future.”

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.