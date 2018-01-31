FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 10:57 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Falcao sends Monaco to League Cup final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Radamel Falcao returned to scoring form as his double earned Monaco a 2-0 win over Montpellier on Wednesday and a place in the French League Cup final.

Falcao struck twice before halftime as the hosts set up a rematch of last year’s final against holders Paris St Germain who qualified on Tuesday with a 3-2 win at Stade Rennais.

Slideshow (10 Images)

Rony Lopes was denied a third goal for Monaco after video refereeing ruled the Portugal striker was offside.

Montpellier never really threatened and the principality side comfortably held on for victory.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond

