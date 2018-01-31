Falcao sends Monaco to League Cup final

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Radamel Falcao returned to scoring form as his double earned Monaco a 2-0 win over Montpellier on Wednesday and a place in the French League Cup final.

Falcao struck twice before halftime as the hosts set up a rematch of last year’s final against holders Paris St Germain who qualified on Tuesday with a 3-2 win at Stade Rennais.

Slideshow (10 Images)

Rony Lopes was denied a third goal for Monaco after video refereeing ruled the Portugal striker was offside.

Montpellier never really threatened and the principality side comfortably held on for victory.