March 9, 2018 / 12:30 PM / a day ago

Ligue 2 youth academy player found dead - French League

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Thomas Rodriguez, a player from the youth academy at Ligue 2 side Tours FC, has died, the French League (LFP) said without elaborating on Friday.

“In this context, the LFP has decided to postpone the Tours v Valenciennes game scheduled for March 9 and to have a minute’s silence in every Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 stadium this weekend,” a LFP statement read.

Local newspaper La Nouvelle Republique said that the 18-year-old fullback was found dead in his bed on Friday morning.

His death comes five days after Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, 31, was found dead in his hotel room in Udine ahead of a Serie A game.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
