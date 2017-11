(Reuters) - Patrice Evra has been suspended by Olympique de Marseille following a scuffle with a supporter before Thursday’s Europa League game at Guimaraes, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United 2008 XI v Michael Carrick All-Stars - Michael Carrick Testimonial - Old Trafford - June 4, 2017 Manchester United '08 XI's Patrice Evra in action with Michael Carrick All-Stars' Michel Salgado and John Terry Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes Livepic

OM said in a statement that the France international had been summoned to an interview that will lead to disciplinary action.