France's Giroud out of Germany friendly with thigh injury
November 13, 2017 / 3:22 AM / a day ago

France's Giroud out of Germany friendly with thigh injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - France and Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has been ruled out of Tuesday’s friendly against Germany with a thigh injury and has returned to the Premier League club for treatment, the French Football Federation (FFF) has said.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Europa League - Arsenal Training - Arsenal Training Centre, St Albans, Britain - November 1, 2017 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

The 31-year-old scored his 29th goal for France during Friday’s 2-0 win over Wales but was substituted in the 73rd minute due to the injury.

Giroud, who has scored three goals for Arsenal this season, could be a doubt for the north London derby at home against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Saturday.

France manager Didier Deschamps is yet to call up a replacement for his side’s clash with the world champions.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
