FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
Monaco hopeful Mbappe will sign contract extension
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 26, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 9 days ago

Monaco hopeful Mbappe will sign contract extension

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Monaco v Stoke - Pre Season Friendly - Monaco - July 15, 2017 Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in actionPierre Albouy

LONDON (Reuters) - AS Monaco are hopeful that sought-after striker Kylian Mbappe will sign a new contract despite being a target for some of Europe's richest clubs, according to the club's vice president.

The 18-year-old, valued at a colossal 180 million euros by the Ligue 1 champions, is reportedly a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid and Premier League club Manchester City.

"We are holding talks on an extension with Kylian. I hope that we will get there," Vadim Vasilyev said on Monaco's Twitter page on Wednesday.

Vasilyev said there had been offers, though.

"We've had some major offers for Mbappe. He's the biggest hope in world football."

Last week Monaco said a number of "important" European clubs had approached Mbappe without their permission, breaking French league rules and FIFA statutes.

Mbappe is seen as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, scoring 26 goals in all competitions last season and helping Monaco win the league and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.