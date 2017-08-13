FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neymar named in PSG starting-line up against Guingamp
August 13, 2017 / 5:51 PM / in 2 months

Neymar named in PSG starting-line up against Guingamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Paris St Germain Training - Ooredoo training camp, Saint-Germain-en-Laye near Paris, France - August 11, 2017 PSG's Neymar, Dani Alves and Thiago Silva during training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Brazil forward Neymar will make his Ligue 1 debut on Sunday after being named in Paris St Germain’s line-up at En Avant Guingamp.

Neymar was transferred from Barcelona this month after PSG triggered his 222-million-euro (201.6 million pounds) release clause.

PSG tweeted a picture of Neymar’s shirt and shorts from the dressing room, saying “Everything is in place #neymarJrpremiere”.

Neymar was not allowed to play at home against Amiens last weekend because the French federation had not received his transfer certificate from their Spanish counterparts.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

