Leaders PSG without Alves for Marseille clash
#Sports News
October 21, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 3 days ago

Leaders PSG without Alves for Marseille clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Paris St Germain will be without full back Dani Alves when they face Olympique de Marseille in the Ligue 1 “classic” at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

The Brazilian, who has been in stellar form this season, was left out of the squad with an unspecified injury, the club said.

PSG, however, will welcome back captain Thiago Silva after the centre back was rested in the team’s 4-0 win at Anderlecht in the Champions League.

PSG lead the table with 25 points from nine games, eight ahead of third-placed Marseille.

Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
