February 23, 2018 / 1:51 PM / a day ago

PSG sweat over Neymar and Verratti's fitness ahead of Marseille clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain are anxiously waiting for news over the fitness of striker Neymar and midfielder Marco Verratti after both players missed training on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash against bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille.

Coach Unai Emery said that Brazil international Neymar was “ill” while Italy international Verratti was in the hands of the club’s physiotherapists for “abdominal problems”.

“He (Verratti) doesn’t feel like he’s 100 percent (fit),” Emery told a news conference, without saying if Neymar and Verratti were doubtful for the game at the Parc des Princes.

League leaders PSG have 68 points from 26 games, 12 ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge

