Gasset named St Etienne coach

PARIS (Reuters) - Jean-Louis Gasset has been named St Etienne head coach to replace caretaker boss Julien Sable, the troubled Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

Sable had been appointed in November when Oscar Garcia stepped down and Gasset was his assistant.

St Etienne said in a statement that Sable was still a member of the technical staff.

Les Verts, who have won a record 10 French titles, are 16th in the table and have not won any of their last nine league games.