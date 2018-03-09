Monaco cement second place with 3-1 victory at Strasbourg

(Reuters) - Monaco consolidated second place in Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win at Racing Strasbourg thanks to three first-half goals on Friday. Stevan Jovetic, Rony Lopes and Fabinho all scored for the visitors with the hosts equalising through Stephane Bahoken.

Monaco have 63 points from 29 games and lead Olympique de Marseille, who are third with a game in hand, by seven points. Paris St Germain, who host Metz on Saturday, are top on 74.

Strasbourg’s defeat leaves them in 15th spot on 31 points, three points above the relegation zone.

Jovetic scored after five minutes, heading home Djibril Sidibe’s cross from the right, before Strasbourg drew level through Bahoken, who netted from close range in the 19th.

However, Monaco had too much firepower for the hosts and went ahead again two minutes later when Lopes scored with an effort on the turn after a fine cross by Keita Balde.

Balde was on hand again four minutes before halftime, perfectly setting up the unmarked Fabinho who doubled the principality side’s advantage with a right-foot effort.