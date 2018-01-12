FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French league suspends goal-line technology after errors
January 12, 2018 / 8:15 AM / a day ago

French league suspends goal-line technology after errors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The French football league (LFP) has said it has suspended the use of goal-line technology due to a series of errors.

The decision covers all competitions under its jurisdiction, including the top-flight Ligue 1 and league cup.

According to an LFP statement, GoalControl was issued a warning last month over errors made earlier in the season and the move to suspend it came after two more incidents were noted in Wednesday’s French league cup matches.

“... the GLT experienced two serious malfunctions in the Amiens-PSG match... and a second incident in Angers-Montpellier where the GLT wrongly caused the referee’s watch to vibrate,” ESPN quoted LFP director general Didier Quillot as saying.

“These two irregularities are unacceptable, especially as they occur just after we put GoalControl on notice.”

The LFP also said an administrative council would decide on further action regarding GoalControl next week.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

