FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Davos
Economy
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Arts
#Sports News
January 22, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Coach Dupraz leaves struggling Toulouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Toulouse coach Pascal Dupraz has left the Ligue 1 side after a string of poor results, the club said on Monday.

“Pascal Dupraz and (club president) Olivier Sadran have decided to end their collaboration this morning,” Toulouse said in a statement.

“Mickael Debeve will take the reins of the professional team.”

Toulouse are second bottom of the Ligue 1 standings after a 2-1 defeat at Montpellier on Saturday, two points from safety.

Debeve played for Toulouse from 1986-94 and was Dupraz’s assistant coach.

Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.