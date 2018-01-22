Coach Dupraz leaves struggling Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Toulouse coach Pascal Dupraz has left the Ligue 1 side after a string of poor results, the club said on Monday.

“Pascal Dupraz and (club president) Olivier Sadran have decided to end their collaboration this morning,” Toulouse said in a statement.

“Mickael Debeve will take the reins of the professional team.”

Toulouse are second bottom of the Ligue 1 standings after a 2-1 defeat at Montpellier on Saturday, two points from safety.

Debeve played for Toulouse from 1986-94 and was Dupraz’s assistant coach.