March 11, 2018 / 12:59 AM / a day ago

French League to investigate Lille incidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French League will investigate incidents at Lille’s Pierre-Mauroy stadium after fans ran on to the pitch and attacked their own players following their 1-1 draw with Montpellier on Saturday.

TV footage showed supporters running towards the Lille players and aiming kicks at some of them.

“The LFP firmly condemns the incidents that occurred last night the Pierre Mauroy stadium after the Lille v Montpellier game,” the League said in a statement.

“As soon as Thursday, the disciplinary commission will look into these incidents.”

Lille are second from bottom in the Ligue 1 standings.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

