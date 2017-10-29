FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fekir double keeps Lyon on tails of Ligue 1 leaders
October 29, 2017 / 5:47 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Fekir double keeps Lyon on tails of Ligue 1 leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Olympique Lyon kept in touch with the Ligue 1 leaders thanks to a first-half double from Nabil Fekir in a 2-0 victory over bottom club Metz on Sunday.

France international Fekir, doing a fine job filling the hole left by the sale of striker Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal in the summer, took his tally to nine for the season as Lyon clocked up a fourth consecutive victory.

Bruno Genesio’s side are in third spot, three points behind champions Monaco and seven adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.

Monaco won 2-0 at Bordeaux on Saturday while PSG, without the suspended Neymar, beat Nice 3-0 on Friday.

Despite the victory Genesio was critical of his side’s display against a Metz side who have lost 10 of their first 11 games and look destined for the drop.

“I‘m not happy, apart from the first half-hour, we must do better,” he said. “What I saw in the second half did not please me. It shows that we are still an immature team.”

Lyon face Everton in the Europa League on Thursday.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
