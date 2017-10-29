Fekir double keeps Lyon on tails of Ligue 1 leaders

(Reuters) - Olympique Lyon kept in touch with the Ligue 1 leaders thanks to a first-half double from Nabil Fekir in a 2-0 victory over bottom club Metz on Sunday.

France international Fekir, doing a fine job filling the hole left by the sale of striker Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal in the summer, took his tally to nine for the season as Lyon clocked up a fourth consecutive victory.

Bruno Genesio’s side are in third spot, three points behind champions Monaco and seven adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.

Monaco won 2-0 at Bordeaux on Saturday while PSG, without the suspended Neymar, beat Nice 3-0 on Friday.

Despite the victory Genesio was critical of his side’s display against a Metz side who have lost 10 of their first 11 games and look destined for the drop.

“I‘m not happy, apart from the first half-hour, we must do better,” he said. “What I saw in the second half did not please me. It shows that we are still an immature team.”

Lyon face Everton in the Europa League on Thursday.