January 19, 2018 / 11:07 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Marseille up to second with Caen win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille moved up to second in Ligue 1 when goals from Dimitri Payet and Florian Thauvin earned them a 2-0 win at Caen on Friday.

Payet and Thauvin struck after the break to put OM, who claimed their fourth consecutive league win, on 47 points from 22 games, nine points behind Paris St Germain who travel to third-placed Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

The visitors struggled in a dull first half but had more speed after the interval, and Payet and Thauvin proved too hot to handle. Caen stayed 10th in the table on 27 points.

Vincent Bessat brought down Bouna Sarr in the box and Payet wrongfooted Remy Vercoutre to convert the resulting penalty in the 55th minute.

Thauvin then curled a superb kick from just outside the box into the far corner to double the tally in the 74th minute.

Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

