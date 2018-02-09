Marseille’s grip on second spot in danger after St Etienne draw

PARIS (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille could lose their hold on second place in Ligue 1 after being held to a 2-2 draw at St Etienne on Friday.

The visitors seemed set to grab all three points after Florian Thauvin and Morgan Sanson gave them the edge at the break despite Kevin Monnet-Paquet’s equaliser.

But mid-table St Etienne’s Slovenia striker Robert Beric levelled again for 2-2 15 minutes from time.

Marseille have 52 points from 25 games, 10 points behind leader Paris St Germain who have a game in hand.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Saint-Etienne vs Olympique de Marseille - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France - February 9, 2018 St Etienne’s Kevin Monnet-Paquet celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Third-placed Monaco are two points behind OM and will leapfrog them with a win at Angers on Saturday.

Thauvin volleyed home after four minutes as the visitors got off to a flying start at Geoffroy Guichard.

But St Etienne levelled five minutes later when Monnet-Paquet beat goalkeeper Steve Mandanda from close range.

OM, however, were in front again in the 20th minute, Sanson latching onto a cross from Hikori Sakai.

St Etienne stayed focused though and were rewarded in the 75th when Beric chested home from Jonathan Bamba’s cross.