January 17, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated a day ago

Neymar hits four, Cavani matches record as PSG crush Dijon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Neymar netted four goals and Edinson Cavani became Paris St Germain’s joint top scorer ever as the runaway Ligue 1 leaders demolished visitors Dijon 8-0 on Wednesday.

Brazilian forward Neymar, just back from injury, took his season’s tally to 15 goals and the rout was completed by Angel Di Maria’s double and goals by Cavani and substitute Kylian Mbappe.

Cavani bagged his 156th goal in all competitions for PSG, matching the club record of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who played for the club from 2012-16.

PSG have 56 points from 21 games and lead second-placed Olympique Lyonnais, who won 2-0 at En Avan Guingamp earlier on Wednesday, by 11 points.

Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Ed Osmond

