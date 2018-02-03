FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Sports News
February 3, 2018 / 6:52 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Neymar on target as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead to 11 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Neymar scored his 18th Ligue 1 goal as Paris St Germain extended their lead to 11 points with a 3-0 win at Lille on Saturday.

The Brazil striker fired home with a superb free kick after Yuri Berchiche had opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime, with Giovani Lo Celso sealing a straightforward victory in the closing stages.

The win put PSG on 62 points from 24 games with second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who hammered Metz 6-3 away on Friday, on 51.

Slideshow (12 Images)

Lille are 17th on 25 points, one point above safety.

PSG went ahead in the 45th minute when Berchiche netted with a low shot after the Lille defence had failed to clear Edinson Cavani’s cross.

Neymar, who was doubtful after taking a knock earlier this week, doubled the tally with a 17-metre free kick into the top corner.

Lo Celso then scored his first Ligue 1 goal with a fine lob over Mike Maignan in the 87th.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.