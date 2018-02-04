Race for second in Ligue 1 hots up as 10-man Monaco sink Lyon

PARIS (Reuters) - Rony Lopes struck late to give 10-man Monaco a 3-2 home victory over Olympique Lyonnais as the race for second place in Ligue 1 intensified on Sunday.

Portugal striker Lopes found the back of the net two minutes from time, completing a fine Monaco fightback from two goals down.

Olympique Marseille, who crushed Metz 6-3 away on Friday, are second with 51 points from 24 games, ahead of Monaco on 50 and Lyon on 48.

Paris St Germain lead the table with 62 points after a 3-0 win at Lille on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Monaco vs Olympique Lyonnais - Stade Louis II, Monaco - February 4, 2018 Monaco's Radamel Falcao in action with Lyon's Jeremy Morel REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

At Monaco’s Louis-II stadium, the visitors made a flying start.

Mariano Diaz put Lyon ahead with a 30-metre shot deflected in by Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans in the 12th minute.

They doubled their advantage after 28 minutes when Bertrand Traore latched on to Ferland Mendy’s cross at the end of a superb move but Monaco soon pulled one back when Balde slalomed through the Lyon defence and scored with a low shot.

After Kamil Glik was fouled in the box, Radamel Falcao’s penalty was saved but the Colombian striker tucked in the rebound from close range before Balde picked up his second yellow card and was sent off before halftime.

Monaco sat back after the interval and grabbed all three points when Lopes’s late strike flew into the net.