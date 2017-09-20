FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Augsburg's Baier fined, banned over obscene gesture
September 20, 2017 / 5:25 PM / in a month

Augsburg's Baier fined, banned over obscene gesture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Augsburg’s Daniel Baier has been fined 20,000 euros (£17,734) and banned for one league match for making an obscene gesture towards RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl, the German football association (DFB) said on Wednesday.

The player made the gesture in the 74th minute of Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Leipzig. He attempted to shake hands with the coach at the end of the match but Hasenhuettl refused.

Baier later apologised and said the gesture had been made in the heat of the moment.

“Referee Daniel Siebert said when asked about it that he did not see it during the match and that is why the DFB disciplinary commission started investigating later,” the DFB said in a statement.

“The player has been banned for one game for his extremely unsporting behaviour. He also has to pay a fine of 20,000 euros.”

The player had already accepted the verdict, the DFB said.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis

