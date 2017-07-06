FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Leipzig boost frontline with Augustin signing
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 6, 2017 / 12:06 PM / a month ago

Leipzig boost frontline with Augustin signing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v Lille - French Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes stadium, 13/02/2016.Paris St Germain's Jean-Kevin Augustin in action against Lille's Djibril Sidibe.Benoit Tessier

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig signed France youth international Jean-Kevin Augustin on Thursday, boosting their frontline before their first Champions League outing next season.

The 20-year-old signed a five-year deal worth a reported 13 million euros ($14.7 million) after rising through the youth ranks at Ligue 1 club Paris St Germain but earning only limited playing time in just over two years with the senior team.

He was warned, though, to expect fierce competition from existing forwards including Germany international Timo Werner for a starting spot at Leipzig.

"The competition is there but I am confident he can master it," coach Ralph Hasenhuettel told a news conference.

Ambitious Leipzig, owned by energy drinks maker Red Bull, shot through the lower divisions before spectacularly finishing their first Bundesliga season in second place and earning an automatic Champions League group stage spot.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Lovell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.