Bayern Munich sign youth development partnership with FC Dallas

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have signed a “groundbreaking” youth development partnership with Major League Soccer club FC Dallas.

Bayern said in a statement on Tuesday that the two clubs would exchange talent, collaborate on coaching and that players and coaches from the U.S. club would we welcomed at the Bavarians’ academy in Munich.

“Our intention from the beginning has been to help support the growth of soccer in the U.S., supporting the existing development of players,” said Bayern board member Joerg Wacker. “For us, FC Dallas is the ideal partner.”

FC Dallas chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said he was thrilled to join Bayern “in this groundbreaking collaboration.”

“One of our primary goals is to develop an academy and a club that can compete at the highest level on a global scale,” he said. “This unprecedented partnership with one of the most successful clubs in the world marks a significant step toward that goal.”