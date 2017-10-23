FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayern's Mueller out for three weeks with muscle injury
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 23, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 2 days ago

Bayern's Mueller out for three weeks with muscle injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayern Munich will be without midfielder Thomas Mueller for three weeks after he picked up a thigh muscle injury in Saturday’s 1-0 league win over Hamburg SV, the club said on Monday.

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller, wearing traditional attire, arrives for a photocall for a sponsor in Munich, Germany September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Mueller, who was returning to top form under new coach Jupp Heynckes after being left on the bench often by Carlo Ancelotti, had set up Corentin Tolisso’s 52nd-minute winner before being taken off injured soon afterwards.

“The Germany international will be out for an expected three weeks,” Bayern said in a statement.

This means he will miss the German Cup clash with RB Leipzig this week as well as the weekend league game against the same opponents.

Mueller will also sit out the Champions League group game at Celtic on Oct. 31 and the league match against Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern are second in the standings, level on 20 points with Dortmund but with an inferior goal difference.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.