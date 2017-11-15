FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayern's Ribery back in training after injury
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
Sport
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 15, 2017 / 12:46 PM / a day ago

Bayern's Ribery back in training after injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery returned to training on Wednesday following a six-week injury break due to a knee injury.

Soccer Football - SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern Munich - Telekom Cup 2017 Final - Monchengladbach, Germany - July 15, 2017 Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery on the bench before the match REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

The 34-year-old Frenchman, at Bayern since 2007, is desperate to return to action as he battles for a contract extension at the end of the season.

Ribery tore the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee in the German champions’ 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin on Oct. 1.

“Playing on Saturday against Augsburg is a bit early for him,” the club said in a statement.

Spaniard Juan Bernat, however, who has yet to play this season after being injured during the pre-season, sounded confident of a possible return on Saturday.

“Maybe I can be part of the team at the next game,” Bernat said. “I am feeling good.”

Bundesliga leaders Bayern are four points clear of RB Leipzig and six points ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.