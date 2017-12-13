Soccer - Germany sets World Cup victory bonus at 350,000 euros per player

BERLIN (Reuters) - German players will receive 350,000 euros (£350,000) each if they successfully defend their World Cup title in Russia next year, the country’s football association (DFB) said on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Germany Training - Prague, Czech Republic - August 31, 2017. Germany's national team coach Joachim Loew during training. REUTERS/David W Cerny

When Germany won the title at the Brazil World Cup in 2014, players received a bonus of 300,000 euros each.

The team under coach Joachim Loew will receive no payout for group stage victories or for reaching the round of 16, but a spot in the quarter-finals will earn each of them 75,000 euros and a semi-final place 125,000 euros.

A losing final will still earn them a bonus worth 200,000 euros each.

“This gives early and necessary calm and clarity before the tournament so that we can concentrate on the sporting tasks,” said Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff in a statement.

“It is a good sign when players are backing this (bonus) performance-based principle.”

A title win in Russia would make Germany only the third nation after Italy (1934-38) and Brazil (1958-62) to succeed in a world title defence.

Germany have been drawn in Group F for the tournament next year, along with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

($1 = 0.8514 euros)