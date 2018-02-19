FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Sports News
February 19, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Cologne fined 50,000 euros for misbehaving fans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bundesliga basement side FC Cologne have been fined 50,000 euros (44,244.63 pounds) after their fans misbehaved at five different league matches this season, the German Football Federation (DFB) said on Monday.

The incidents included one in a match at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach where three Cologne supporters disguised themselves as stewards to enter the visiting fans’ section and steal a flag.

Other offences included the use of pyrotechnics and displaying a banner which insulted Dietmar Hopp, the software billionaire owner of Hoffenheim, the DFB said.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.