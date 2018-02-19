Cologne fined 50,000 euros for misbehaving fans

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bundesliga basement side FC Cologne have been fined 50,000 euros (44,244.63 pounds) after their fans misbehaved at five different league matches this season, the German Football Federation (DFB) said on Monday.

The incidents included one in a match at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach where three Cologne supporters disguised themselves as stewards to enter the visiting fans’ section and steal a flag.

Other offences included the use of pyrotechnics and displaying a banner which insulted Dietmar Hopp, the software billionaire owner of Hoffenheim, the DFB said.