Bayern need penalties to beat 10-man Leipzig in German Cup

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayern Munich edged past 10-man RB Leipzig 5-4 on penalties on Wednesday to advance to the German Cup round of 16 after drawing 1-1 over 120 minutes.

Soccer Football - DFB Cup Second Round - RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - October 25, 2017 Bayern Munich's Sven Ulreich, Arjen Robben, Mats Hummels, Marco Friedl and Jerome Boateng celebrate winning the penalty shootout REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Timo Werner’s penalty was saved by Sven Ulreich after all nine previous efforts had succeeded as Bayern continued their successful run under coach Jupp Heynckes ahead of the two sides’ Bundesliga meeting on Saturday.

Leipzig, who had Naby Keita sent off in the 54th minute for a second booking, should have scored during a strong first-half performance.

Emil Forsberg wove his way into the Bayern box but keeper Sven Ulreich did well to save in the 24th minute, and another similar run should have earned him a penalty when Arturo Vidal clipped the Swede’s legs.

But they got their spot-kick in the 68th minute when Yussuf Poulsen was brought down by Jerome Boateng.

Soccer Football - DFB Cup Second Round - RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - October 25, 2017 RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates and the mascot as Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels looks dejected REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Forsberg converted it to put Leipzig ahead but Boateng took his revenge five minutes later, chipping over a beautiful cross for Thiago Alcantara, who headed in the equaliser.

Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi kept his side alive with a string of sensational saves as Bayern, who also hit the post, took complete control.

They scored all five of their penalties before Ulreich saved Werner’s spot-kick to send them through.

Cologne, without a win and in last place in the Bundesliga, beat Hertha Berlin 3-1 to advance, while VfB Stuttgart also advanced with a 3-1 victory over second-tier Kaiserslautern.

There was also joy for Werder Bremen, in 17th place in the league, who beat Hoffenheim 1-0.