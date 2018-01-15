FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dortmund sign Swiss defender Akanji from Basel
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 15, 2018 / 5:25 PM / a day ago

Dortmund sign Swiss defender Akanji from Basel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund have signed defender Manuel Akanji from Swiss champions Basel on a four-and-a-half year contract, the eight-time German champions said on Monday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Benfica vs Basel - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - December 5, 2017 Basel’s Manuel Akanji in action with Benfica's Haris Seferovic REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

The Switzerland international scored seven goals in over 50 appearances for Basel and helped them win the Swiss domestic double last season.

“He has already demonstrated at international and Champions League level that he can play at the highest level in Europe. Nonetheless, we still see him as a defender who has potential for further development,” Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc said.

The 22-year-old Akanji, who has four won caps for Switzerland, featured in all Basel’s Champions League group matches this season and is eligible to play for Dortmund in the Europa League.

“The discussions I’ve had with those responsible at Borussia Dortmund made me feel comfortable. In that respect it was a decision of the heart. And I’ve always enjoyed the football they play in Dortmund,” Akanji said.

Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga and face Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.