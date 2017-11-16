FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dortmund drop Aubameyang for 'disciplinary reasons'
November 16, 2017 / 6:17 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Dortmund drop Aubameyang for 'disciplinary reasons'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped for Friday’s Bundesliga game against VfB Stuttgart for disciplinary reasons, the German club said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund vs Apoel Nicosia - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 1, 2017 Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Aubameyang has scored 10 league goals in 11 matches this season but is going through a goal drought having failed to net in Dortmund’s last five games in all competitions.

“Aubameyang has been dropped from the squad for tomorrow’s game for disciplinary reasons,” Dortmund said on Twitter, without elaborating.

This is not the first time the Gabon international has faced a club sanction for disciplinary reasons. He was suspended last year for an unsanctioned trip to Italy.

Dortmund have lost three of their last four league games to drop to third place in the Bundesliga, six points off leaders Bayern Munich.

They face Tottenham Hotspur next week in the Champions League.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis

