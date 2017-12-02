Dortmund's Philipp suffers 'serious' knee injury, Castro also hurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund added Maximilian Philipp and Gonzalo Castro to their growing injury list on Saturday after the pair had to be taken off in their 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen and look set for a lengthy injury break.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - November 17, 2017 Borussia Dortmund’s Maximilian Philipp in action with Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard REUTERS/Thomas Niedermueller

Talented striker Philipp, replacing suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, twisted his knee badly and had to be stretchered off after only five minutes while midfielder Castro limped off with a taped ankle following a reckless challenge by Wendell, who was sent off.

“We suspect a serious knee injury for Maximilian Philipp,” Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc told reporters. “Gonzalo Castro is likely to have suffered torn ligaments.”

Dortmund, who have failed to win in the Bundesliga since September after a fine start to the season, are already without Erik Durm, Marco Reus, Lukasz Piszczek and Mario Goetze, among others.

“We suffered two serious injuries,” said Dortmund coach Peter Bosz. “It does not look good for them.”

Dortmund, who have dropped to sixth in the league, travel to Real Madrid in their last Champions League group match on Wednesday as they battle for third place after missing out on a top two finish and a spot in the knockout stage.