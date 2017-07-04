FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Germany's Ginter leaves Dortmund for Gladbach
#Sports News
July 4, 2017 / 9:18 AM / a month ago

Germany's Ginter leaves Dortmund for Gladbach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Germany v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Semi Final - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 29, 2017 Mexico’s Javier Hernandez in action with Germany’s Matthias GinterGrigory Dukor

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany international Matthias Ginter has agreed to join Borussia Moenchengladbach from Borussia Dortmund, pending a medical later on Tuesday, the Bundesliga clubs said.

Ginter, a 2014 World Cup winner who also won the Confederations Cup with Germany on Sunday, joined Dortmund in 2014 but failed to hold down a regular starting spot.

With next year's World Cup on the horizon, the 23-year-old is eager for more first-team football to remain in contention for a spot in the squad, opting to miss out on a chance to play in the Champions League with Dortmund.

"Matthias Ginter came to us and asked for a transfer due to the current competition for a spot in our defence," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said.

"We met that request. We thank him for his engagement and wish him all the best."

There were no details regarding the length of his contract but German media reported the transfer fee at 17 million euros (14.94 million pounds).

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien

