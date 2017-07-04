Brazil midfielder Gustavo leaves Wolfsburg for Marseille

BERLIN (Reuters) - Brazil defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo has joined France's Olympique Marseille with immediate effect after four years at VfL Wolfsburg, the clubs said on Tuesday.

Gustavo, who had started his Bundesliga career at Hoffenheim in 2007, was part of Bayern Munich's treble-winning season that included the Champions League in 2013.

He then joined the Wolves, which won the German Cup again in 2015 while also finishing runners-up in the Bundesliga. His current move cost a reported 10 million euros (£8.8 million).

"Even if saying goodbye is hard, during the summer break my wish to try something new in a different country and a different league matured," the Brazilian said.

Marseille, fifth in the French league last season, did not give details on the length of his contract.