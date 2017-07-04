FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Brazil midfielder Gustavo leaves Wolfsburg for Marseille
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 4, 2017 / 11:03 AM / a month ago

Brazil midfielder Gustavo leaves Wolfsburg for Marseille

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - VFL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Braunschweig - Bundesliga Relegation Playoff Match First Leg - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - 25/5/17 Wolfsburg's Luiz Gustavo reacts Reuters / Fabian Bimmer Livepic

BERLIN (Reuters) - Brazil defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo has joined France's Olympique Marseille with immediate effect after four years at VfL Wolfsburg, the clubs said on Tuesday.

Gustavo, who had started his Bundesliga career at Hoffenheim in 2007, was part of Bayern Munich's treble-winning season that included the Champions League in 2013.

He then joined the Wolves, which won the German Cup again in 2015 while also finishing runners-up in the Bundesliga. His current move cost a reported 10 million euros (£8.8 million).

"Even if saying goodbye is hard, during the summer break my wish to try something new in a different country and a different league matured," the Brazilian said.

Marseille, fifth in the French league last season, did not give details on the length of his contract.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.