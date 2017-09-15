FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hanover top the Bundesliga after easy 2-0 win over Hamburg
September 15, 2017 / 9:30 PM / in a month

Hanover top the Bundesliga after easy 2-0 win over Hamburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Promoted Hanover 96 went top of the Bundesliga on Friday, as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 home win over Hamburg SV.

After a frustrating opening period for the hosts, the deadlock was broken shortly after the break when Austrian forward Martin Harnik struck from close range.

Hamburg attempted a mini-revival, but their hopes were dashed when substitute and new signing Ihlas Bebou of Togo scored an easy tap-in for his first goal for Hanover with less than 10 minutes remaining.

The win means that Andre Breitenreiter’s men lead the league standings on 10 points, three ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim who are both in action on Sunday.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Toby Davis

