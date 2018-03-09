FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 9:51 PM / in 16 hours

Schalke tighten hold on second place with win at Mainz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - In-form Schalke 04 edged past hosts Mainz 05 1-0 on Friday thanks to Daniel Caligiuri’s spectacular second half winner to tighten their hold on second place in the Bundesliga and open up a four-point gap to their followers.

Caligiuri sliced past the Mainz defence and fired in an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box ten minutes after the restart to lift Schalke to 46 points with their fourth league win in a row.

Mainz were in control after the goal but failed to beat Schalke keeper Ralf Faehrmann despite several clear scoring chances.

Bayern Munich top the table on 63 points and host strugglers Hamburg SV on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, four points behind Schalke 04 in third and fourth place, face each other on Sunday as all battle for a top three finish and an automatic Champions League group stage spot next season.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge

