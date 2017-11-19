FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Winning run lifts Schalke into second in Bundesliga
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
Putin plan to rejuvenate Russian politics makes slow progress
russia
Putin plan to rejuvenate Russian politics makes slow progress
Italy's far-right makes inroads as nation frets about fascism
Italy
Italy's far-right makes inroads as nation frets about fascism
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 19, 2017 / 5:08 PM / a day ago

Winning run lifts Schalke into second in Bundesliga

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Schalke 04 earned their fourth win in their last five league games with a 2-0 victory over visitors Hamburg SV on Sunday that sent them into second place in the Bundesliga.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Austria vs Serbia - Ernst Happel Stadion, Vienna, Austria - October 6, 2017 Austria’s Guido Burgstaller celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A 17th-minute penalty from Franco Di Santo and Guido Burgstaller’s 78th minute goal saw Schalke move on to 23 points, ahead of third-placed RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Argentine striker Di Santo converted his spot kick, awarded for a foul on Yevhen Konoplyanka, for his first league goal since March 2016.

But the hosts were made to sweat with Hamburg hitting the post early in the second half and pushing for an equaliser before Burgstaller settled nerves for Schalke after more good work from Konoplyanka.

Schalke are now unbeaten in their last six games but remain six points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who beat Augsburg 3-0 on Saturday to move on to 29 points, while Leipzig slipped up with a 2-2 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Dortmund slumped to their fourth loss in the last five matches with a 2-1 loss to VfB Stuttgart and have dropped to fifth on 20.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.