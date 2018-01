Pjaca joins Schalke 04 on loan

BERLIN (Reuters) - Croatia winger Marko Pjaca has joined Schalke 04 on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season, the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

Soccer Football - FC Porto v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg - Dragao Stadium, Porto, Portugal - 22/2/17 Juventus' Marko Pjaca celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Miguel Vidal Livepic

Pjaca made 20 appearances for Juventus in all competitions last season until he suffered a ligament injury in his right knee during a friendly for Croatia against Estonia in March.

Although he has recovered from the injury, the 22-year-old has not been able to regain his place in the Serie A team.

Schalke are second in the Bundesliga, 11 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.