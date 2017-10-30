FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Werder Bremen sack manager Nouri after winless start in Bundesliga
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 30, 2017 / 2:25 PM / in a day

Werder Bremen sack manager Nouri after winless start in Bundesliga

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Werder Bremen announced on Monday that they have dismissed manager Alexander Nouri after failing to register a win in any of their opening 10 Bundesliga matches this season.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hamburg SV vs Werder Bremen - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - September 30, 2017 Werder Bremen coach Alexander Nouri looks on REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Following Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat by Augsburg, Bremen are second from bottom in the standings on five points, having scored three goals and conceded 12.

“Alex took on a very difficult task last season and did a fantastic job. He has our thanks for that,” Bremen chief executive Frank Baumann said in a statement.

“He has all the qualities of a successful coach, and I‘m sure that he will continue his path with success elsewhere.”

Nouri, who was appointed manager in October last year after a short stint on an interim basis, led the side out of the relegation zone to an eighth-placed finish last season.

The 38-year-old becomes the third Bundesliga coach to be sacked this term after Andries Jonker (Wolfsburg) and Carlo Ancelotti (Bayern Munich).

Bremen’s Under-23 coach Florian Kohfeldt will take charge of the first team for Friday’s league match against 10th-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.