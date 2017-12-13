Bayern go nine points clear with 1-0 win over Cologne

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski grabbed his 15th goal of the season to help nervous Bayern Munich beat bottom club Cologne 1-0 on Wednesday and go nine points clear at the top of the table.

On the day when winger Franck Ribery became Bayern’s leading foreign player with his 366th appearance in all competitions, the German champions struggled to hit top form but still did enough to climb to 38 points.

They are nine ahead of Schalke 04, who beat Augsburg 3-2 and stretched their unbeaten run to 10 league games.

“We really struggled tonight,” Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes said. “But even so we are in a position to win matches like that.”

“We should have played faster, with more spark, more life, a better passing game. It all took too long.”

In a completely one-sided first half the Bavarians had several good chances for Thomas Mueller and Lewandowski, but struggled with their finishing.

Pole Lewandowski forward finally broke the deadlock on the hour when Mueller headed on a Jerome Boateng chip and he volleyed in from close range.

Defender Boateng delivered another perfect cross for Kingsley Coman but the Frenchman’s header bounced off the crossbar as the Bavarians remained nervous, allowing Cologne late chances.

Schalke squandered a two-goal lead but managed to beat Augsburg courtesy of Daniel Caligiuri’s penalty to go second on 29, a point ahead of RB Leipzig, who dropped to third following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at VfL Wolfsburg.

Bayer Leverkusen made it 11 matches without defeat and climbed to fourth after Lucas Alario scored the winner against lowly Werder Bremen.

Borussia Dortmund notched their first league win since September on Tuesday in new coach Peter Stoeger’s first game to climb up to sixth.