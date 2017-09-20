Dortmund express crushes Hamburg 3-0 to stay top

BERLIN (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund steamrollered Hamburg SV 3-0 on Wednesday to remain top of the Bundesliga with their 750th league win, setting a club record having not conceded this season.

Goals from Shinji Kagawa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic helped lift them onto 13 points and set a club record of keeping five consecutive clean sheets at the start of the season.

“When the team again keeps a clean sheet and then scores three goals as well then I can only be proud of them,” Dortmund coach Peter Bosz told reporters.

“We had chances in the first half to score a second goal. If we had done that at that point it would have been easier. It was a very tough game, maybe the toughest so far.”

Dortmund’s speed in attack was always going to be a problem for the hosts and American Pulisic almost put the visitors ahead early on.

Last season’s top Bundesliga scorer Aubameyang then headed on to the post from a Andriy Yarmolenko cross before Japan international Kagawa slotted in from close range in the 25th.

Aubameyang got on the score sheet in the 63rd, finishing off a quick Dortmund break and he should have scored another when he had only keeper Christian Mathenia to beat in the 74th.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hamburg SV vs Borussia Dortmund - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - September 20, 2017 Borussia Dortmund’s Lukasz Piszczek in action with Hamburg’s Lewis Holtby REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Pulisic made sure of the three points five minutes later with his shot going in off the post.

Dortmund are a point ahead of Bayern Munich after the champions’ 3-0 win at Schalke 04 on Tuesday.

Hoffenheim climbed to third, on 11, after recovering from a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-2 stoppage-time win at Mainz 05 thanks to Mark Uth’s late winner

Slideshow (6 Images)

Hanover 96 failed to keep pace and dropped to fourth also on 11 after their 1-1 draw at Freiburg, who earned a point thanks to substitute Nils Petersen.

Super sub Petersen extended his league record of scoring as a substitute with his 20th goal after coming on.

Cologne made it five losses in a row, their worst Bundesliga start in the club’s history, after their 1-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Cologne, however, were left fuming after claiming the video assistant referee should not have agreed with a decision to award Eintracht’s winning penalty.

The club had already been let down by the VAR last week in their 5-0 loss to Dortmund and had briefly considered appealing for a rematch.