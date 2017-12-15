Raffael double lifts Gladbach up to fourth

BERLIN (Reuters) - Brazilian Raffael scored twice in five minutes as Borussia Moenchengladbach beat struggling Hamburg SV 3-1 on Friday to climb to fourth place in their last league match before the winter break.

Gladbach went ahead through Thorgan Hazard in the first half but the visitors hit back with a goal by Andre Hahn.

Raffael fired Gladbach back into the lead with Hamburg content to just defend, drilling in a low shot from a tight angle. He tapped in a Hazard assist for his second of the evening to lift Gladbach to 28 points.

Champions Bayern Munich, nine points clear at the top, travel to VfB Stuttgart while Schalke 04, second on 29 points, take on Eintracht Frankfurt.